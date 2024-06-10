Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 212.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,225 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,597 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,944,000 after acquiring an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,087,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 667,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 630,424 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.37. 937,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,523. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

