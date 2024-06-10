Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 6,437 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $23,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after acquiring an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,438,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,929,000 after acquiring an additional 305,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,600,000 after acquiring an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.66. 685,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

