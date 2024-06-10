Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.78 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

