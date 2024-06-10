VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after acquiring an additional 702,595 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 2,216.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $15,528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $19,082,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at $11,576,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 69,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $812,003.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,606.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,459. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,129. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

