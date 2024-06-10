VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 327 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,294 shares of company stock valued at $397,122,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $15.01 on Monday, hitting $865.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,736. The company has a market cap of $822.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $871.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $709.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

