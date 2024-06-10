VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New $439,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.1 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.51. 594,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.84. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.