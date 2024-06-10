VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,388 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NetApp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in NetApp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.90. 1,650,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

