VitalStone Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 7.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $25.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.57. 15,584,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,416. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.20, a P/E/G ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $384.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

