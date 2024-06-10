VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $76.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

