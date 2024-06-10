VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 341 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 242.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,356 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.81. 551,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,192. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $276.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.97 and a 200-day moving average of $246.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

