Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $890.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,337,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,447 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 5.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Coca-Cola worth $890,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.59. 14,196,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,229,769. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.