Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,318,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,109 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 2.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $442,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 368,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.