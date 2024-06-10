Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 473,236 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473,236 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,739,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,143,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

