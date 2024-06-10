Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,597 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,076,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Progressive worth $178,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Progressive by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 286,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,764 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 51,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 183,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.69.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $210.28. 2,114,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,310. The firm has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.04. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

