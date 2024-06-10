Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for 1.8% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,436,000 after buying an additional 752,851 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $80,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 170,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 660,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

