Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 4%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 5,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 80,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WALD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Waldencast Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Waldencast
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Waldencast by 68.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waldencast by 75.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
