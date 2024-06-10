Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.64 and last traded at $101.42. Approximately 1,560,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,584,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.54.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

