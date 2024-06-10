Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,653 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $592,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after buying an additional 1,920,302 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Waste Connections by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,438,000 after buying an additional 630,685 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.79. 863,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

