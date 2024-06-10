Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $30,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.52. 323,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.35.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

