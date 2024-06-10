WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.65 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $196.61 million and $3.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0569943 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,573,495.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

