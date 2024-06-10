WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 4%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) was down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $215.10 and last traded at $215.38. Approximately 63,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 115,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.39.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.96 and a 200 day moving average of $246.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

In other news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,142,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

