Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $66.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of PBF Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.82.

NYSE PBF opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

