WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Shares Down 26.7%

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) shares were down 26.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.04). Approximately 355,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 258,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 million, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.43.

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

