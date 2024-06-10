WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.98

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 45720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

WILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$201.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.85.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

