William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.98.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.4 %

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,435,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $121,131.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 187,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,813.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,435,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.