Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:C traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,168,033. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
