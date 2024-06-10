Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,168,033. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.