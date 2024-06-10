Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,765,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.80. 267,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,616. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

