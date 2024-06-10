Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.11. 326,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,158. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $564,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $234,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,207.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 9,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $564,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,012 shares of company stock worth $9,608,319. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

