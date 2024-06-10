Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,641,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

BLK traded down $4.71 on Friday, reaching $768.69. 468,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $780.28 and its 200-day moving average is $789.56. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

