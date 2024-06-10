Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 508.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 283,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $175.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day moving average is $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

