Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.85. 292,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,306. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $553.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $520.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

