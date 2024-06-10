Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VDE traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $125.70. 169,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,438. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.47.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

