Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Cut by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,182 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after purchasing an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

Workday Trading Down 1.3 %

Workday stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,996,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,996,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,042 shares of company stock valued at $134,777,415. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.