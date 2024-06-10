Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17.13 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for about $3,832.03 or 0.05509041 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $17.13 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,447,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,443,258.8632635. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,821.15737729 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $23,726,474.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

