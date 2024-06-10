XML Financial LLC Acquires 1,547 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,664 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.76. 1,511,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,076. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

