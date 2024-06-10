XML Financial LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $295.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,664. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.32 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.92.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,368 shares of company stock worth $114,345,043 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

