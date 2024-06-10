XML Financial LLC Buys 186 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 102,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 8,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 147,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,471,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.26. 989,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

