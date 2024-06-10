XML Financial LLC Lowers Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.60. 157,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,749. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

