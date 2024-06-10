XML Financial LLC Purchases 899 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

UNP stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.38. The stock had a trading volume of 284,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,431. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $194.60 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

