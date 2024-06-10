XML Financial LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 319,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 95,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

WFC traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $57.71. 3,013,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,990,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

