XML Financial LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.23. 85,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $639.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.