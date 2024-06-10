XML Financial LLC Sells 461 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 249,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,172,000 after purchasing an additional 88,897 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,249,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,819,438. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.20.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

