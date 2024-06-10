XRUN Price Hits $0.0735 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 72.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $128,467.34 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,738,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

