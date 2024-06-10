Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,034 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.54. 322,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,440. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

