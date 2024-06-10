Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-98.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.42 million. Yext also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS.

YEXT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,302. The stock has a market cap of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. Yext has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $13.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

