Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZION. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

