1,021,477 Shares in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Bought by Superstring Capital Management LP

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,021,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,000. 89bio comprises about 8.1% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.10% of 89bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $62,317,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,556,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 478,632 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 322,339 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,006. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $833.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.11. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

