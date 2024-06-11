120,000 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by BlackBarn Capital Partners LP

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,948,000. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 3.6% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.4 %

IBKR traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.46. The stock had a trading volume of 672,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,595. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

