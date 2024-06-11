16,536 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Entergy accounts for 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,562,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,019,000 after buying an additional 1,787,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,675,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,254,000 after buying an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Entergy by 2,786.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 492,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after buying an additional 475,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $108.06. 2,090,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,481. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

