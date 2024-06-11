170,900 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 170,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,506,000. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 2.8% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,720,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,690,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,811,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,134,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.31. 570,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average is $154.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

